Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG) shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 36,376 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 35,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.88. The company has a market cap of £8.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77.

Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.