Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.