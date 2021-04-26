Autonio Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $20.38 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00060648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00268506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $540.67 or 0.01012589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00683310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,272.11 or 0.99770679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

