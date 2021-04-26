Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Cap of $852,547.97

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $852,547.97 and approximately $152,014.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.47 or 0.01186665 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

