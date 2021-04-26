AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.06

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in AXIS Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

