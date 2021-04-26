B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 284.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 312,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 613.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 680,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

