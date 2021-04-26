Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $20.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.79.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.