Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.97 ($3.49).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Analyst Recommendations for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Comments


