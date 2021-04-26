BancorpSouth Bank Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

