Bank of America Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €683.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €540.91 ($636.36).

