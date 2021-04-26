Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 551,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,605,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

