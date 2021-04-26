Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCXLF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.65 on Monday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

