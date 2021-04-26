Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

BMO opened at $92.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

