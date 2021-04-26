Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000.

FSMB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.90. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,013. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

