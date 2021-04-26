Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,783 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,783 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. 532,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,253,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

