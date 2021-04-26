Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 136,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 58,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 42,732 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MEAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,151 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

