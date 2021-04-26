Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up 1.2% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 880.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,456. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10.

