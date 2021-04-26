Barclays Begins Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $41.40 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

