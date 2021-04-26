Barclays Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.71 and its 200-day moving average is $503.29. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.