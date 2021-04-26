Barclays Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

RF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

NYSE RF opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

