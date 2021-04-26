Base Protocol Market Cap Achieves $3.07 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003520 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $164,642.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.85 or 0.00744878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00094425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.74 or 0.07362262 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,306,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,615,433 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

