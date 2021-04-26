Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,099.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,137.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,334.45.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.