Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,473 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 60,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 30.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 170,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.2% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average of $235.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

