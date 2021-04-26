Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TELUS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

