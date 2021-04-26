Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 3.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $504.62 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

