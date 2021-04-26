Bata (BTA) Reaches Market Cap of $124,121.50

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Bata has a total market cap of $124,121.50 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

