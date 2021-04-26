Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 284.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 602,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,785,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,812. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

