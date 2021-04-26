Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) to Issue Dividend of $1.36 on May 10th

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.3563 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAYRY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

