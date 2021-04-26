Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.14 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

