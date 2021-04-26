Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Purchases 46,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.7% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.