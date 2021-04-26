BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $317.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $136.48 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.76 and its 200 day moving average is $304.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

