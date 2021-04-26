Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

BHE opened at $30.41 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,519.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,291.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

