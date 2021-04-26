Benchmark Protocol Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and $402,333.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00064729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00746615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.25 or 0.07457540 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 77,133,467 coins and its circulating supply is 22,996,290 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

