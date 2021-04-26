Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €196.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €163.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €156.66. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

