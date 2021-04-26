Berenberg Bank Raises Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 300

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 366.60 ($4.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 41.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 347.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 292.60 ($3.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

