Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.