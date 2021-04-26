BIDR Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $33.15 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00277430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.63 or 0.01016481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.85 or 0.00692228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,408.56 or 1.00232962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.