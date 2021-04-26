Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Trimmed by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.58 and its 200-day moving average is $264.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.