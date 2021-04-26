Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Lowered to $98.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.85) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.