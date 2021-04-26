BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.23. 191,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

