BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

