BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.73 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,516 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 159,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,756. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $70.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.