BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LKFN stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.