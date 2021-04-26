BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Head to Head Comparison

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57

SLR Investment has a consensus target price of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and SLR Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $154.71 million 5.02 $56.02 million $1.71 10.75

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment -3.90% 7.19% 3.22%

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. SLR Investment pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SLR Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SLR Investment beats BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc was formed on March 16, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

