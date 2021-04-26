BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,855,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,336,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,236,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,495,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 996.1% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 163,763 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

