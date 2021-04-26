Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

