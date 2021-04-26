Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
