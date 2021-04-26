BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock opened at C$18.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.66. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$12.69 and a one year high of C$18.20.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Dividend History for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV)

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit