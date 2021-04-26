BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock opened at C$18.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.66. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$12.69 and a one year high of C$18.20.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.