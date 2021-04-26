BMO Capital Markets Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $435.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.61.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $400.31 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

