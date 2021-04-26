BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.82. 257,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.29. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of C$11.27 and a 52 week high of C$12.93.

Dividend History for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU)

