Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM opened at $142.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

